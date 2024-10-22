Port Moresby’s illegal settlers have been warned they will face eviction if they continue to cause law and order problems in the city. Acting National Capital District (NCD) Metropolitan Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang issued this warning to residents of the Eight Mile Settlement on Sunday, October 20, during a mediation session. The meeting followed a violent incident on October 16, which left one man dead and several others injured.

City Crackdown: Illegal Settlers in Port Moresby Warned of Eviction

Superintendent Rubiang addressed the settlers, stating that those living on state land without proper titles would be forcibly removed if they were found to be involved in fights or criminal activities. He emphasized that much of the city’s law and order problems stem from illegal settlements and urged the settlers to obey the law. Rubiang acknowledged the challenges many face when moving to the city but warned that continued lawbreaking would result in eviction.

According to police records and local authorities, including Moresby North East MP John Kaupa and Gordons Police Station Commander Senior Inspector Gabriel Kini, Eight Mile Settlement is one of the areas with the highest incidence of law and order issues. Inspector Kini confirmed that police are prepared to use force to evict illegal settlers if necessary, as their presence on state land without proper documentation contributes to the city's growing crime problems.

MP John Kaupa, who was also present at the mediation, supported the police stance, warning the settlers that eviction was imminent if they continued to engage in criminal behavior. The recent conflict, which began on October 14 after a Marawaka man was caught stealing from local homes and a church, escalated when his tribesmen confronted the victims, leading to further violence and the fatality.

Police are continuing to monitor the situation and have reiterated their commitment to restoring peace and order in the area.

