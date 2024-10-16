PNG Kumuls Aim to Join Rugby League’s Top-Tier Teams

The Papua New Guinea Kumuls are determined to elevate their status and become one of rugby league’s top-tier teams as they prepare to take on the Fiji Bati in their opening match of the Pacific Cup. With a potential showdown against rugby powerhouses like Australia, New Zealand, or Tonga on the horizon, the Kumuls are focused on proving their worth and securing their place among the elite teams in the region. Spearheaded by experienced players like Nene Macdonald, the team is ready to embrace the challenge and fight for top-tier recognition.

PNG Kumluls start Nene Macdonald [PNG Kumuls photo]

Macdonald, who has represented PNG in 16 Test matches, expressed confidence in the Kumuls’ ability to compete at the highest level. He highlighted the team’s excitement at the opportunity to face one of the top three Pacific Cup nations, provided they successfully defend their title under the new promotion-relegation format. “We need to win the next two matches, and so do Fiji. We’re playing to earn a place in the main competition. It’s every player’s dream to compete against top teams like Australia and New Zealand,” Macdonald said.





The Kumuls will begin their title defence against Fiji at Suva’s HFC Stadium on Saturday night, followed by a crucial encounter against the Cook Islands on November 2. Victories in both games will guarantee them a spot in the finals at CommBank Stadium on November 10. Macdonald added, “We trust in ourselves and believe we can do it. If you don’t aspire to reach the top, you shouldn’t be part of the team.”





The team arrived in Suva after participating in the Prime Minister’s XIII match in Port Moresby, and they held their first full team training session on Tuesday. Due to injuries, Leigh hooker Edwin Ipape and PNG Hunters centre Alex Max have been ruled out, with fullback Morea Morea, the 2023 Queensland Cup Rookie of the Year, and second-rower Robert Mathias stepping in to fill the void. Judah Rimbu, the Queensland Cup Player of the Year, is expected to start at hooker in place of Ipape.





Macdonald emphasized the importance of developing young talent in Papua New Guinea, noting the gap in early rugby league exposure between PNG and Australia. “In Australia, players start at around six or seven years old, while in PNG, many begin at 14 or 15. It’s a massive gap,” he said. He also pointed out the significance of initiatives like PNG’s bid to join top professional competitions, which will help grow the game in the region.





The rivalry between Papua New Guinea and Fiji has grown stronger in recent years, according to Macdonald, who shared that, while there is respect off the field, it’s a fierce competition on the field. “I’ve got a lot of good mates who play for Fiji. Off the field, we’re close, but on the field, it’s a battle. It’s a great rivalry, and we leave it all on the field,” he said.





Kumuls five-eighth Kyle Laybutt, who previously captained the team to victory in last year’s Pacific Bowl, is eagerly anticipating the matches in Fiji. Laybutt expects a lively crowd, similar to the support PNG received in Port Moresby during last year’s tournament. “We had amazing crowd support in PNG, and I’m expecting the same from the Fijian fans. It’s going to be a physical challenge, but it’s a rivalry built on respect, and I can’t wait for it,” Laybutt said.

