Australian PM’s 13 Squads Announced for Showdown Against PNG PM’s 13

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have announced the squads for the Australian men’s and women’s Prime Minister’s 13 teams, who will face off against Papua New Guinea’s PM’s 13 teams on Sunday, October 13. The matches, to be held at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, aim to strengthen the close bond between Australia and Papua New Guinea through rugby league.

The men’s Prime Minister’s 13 squad will be led by departing South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook, who has been named captain. The squad also features some of the game’s rising stars, including Fletcher Sharpe of the Newcastle Knights, Lachlan Galvin from the Wests Tigers, Tallis Duncan of the Rabbitohs, Dylan Lucas from the Knights, and Kaeo Weekes of the Canberra Raiders.

In the women’s Prime Minister’s 13 squad, Jillaroos champion Kezie Apps from the Wests Tigers has been named captain. The squad includes key players like Jaime Chapman from the Gold Coast Titans, Teagan Berry from St George Illawarra, and Lauren Brown, also from the Titans. These young players will represent Australia in an important international match that showcases the talent of emerging stars in rugby league.

“These games represent far more than just a couple of games of footy for up-and-coming stars,” said Prime Minister Albanese. “It’s an important chance to share our love of the game with PNG – our closest neighbour and dear friends.” Albanese expressed his excitement about seeing Damien Cook lead the men’s team and Kezie Apps guide the women’s squad in Port Moresby.

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys congratulated the selected players and noted that representing Australia in these teams is a great honour. “The players chosen are some of the best and brightest in the game, and they get to wear the green and gold with pride,” V’landys said. “Not only do they get to represent their country, they also have the opportunity to be ambassadors for the game and to change lives.”

With Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga involved in preparations for other Australian squad duties, the men’s PM’s 13 team will be coached by rugby league legend Brad Fittler. Fittler expressed his excitement at the prospect of seeing these young players make their debuts at the international level. “We have some incredibly talented players making their debuts in the green and gold. I’m excited to see what they can do at this level, giving us a real eye to the future,” Fittler said.

On the women’s side, Jess Skinner, the Women’s Indigenous All Stars coach, will take charge of the Australian Women’s PM’s 13 team, with Jillaroos coach Brad Donald assisting in camp. The women’s squad consists of a mix of experienced players and emerging stars, all eager to showcase their talent in this prestigious event.

The annual Prime Minister’s 13 matches between Australia and Papua New Guinea have become a highlight in the rugby league calendar, serving as a platform for young players to represent their countries while promoting the sport and fostering goodwill between the two nations.





2024 Australian Men’s Prime Minister’s 13 Squad:





Luke Brooks (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Ethan Bullemor (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs) – captain

Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders)

Lachlan Galvin (Wests Tigers)

Reuben Garrick (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Kobe Hetherington (Brisbane Broncos)

Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Gold Coast Titans)

Jacob Liddle (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights)

Sam McIntyre (North Queensland Cowboys)

Sean Russell (Parramatta Eels)

Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders)

Alex Seyfarth (Wests Tigers)

Fletcher Sharpe (Newcastle Knights)

Kaeo Weekes (Canberra Raiders)

Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

2024 Australian Women’s Prime Minister’s 13 Squad:





Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers) – captain

Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans)

Teagan Berry (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Krystal Blackwell (North Queensland Cowboys)

Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

Keele Browne (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans)

Bree Chester (North Queensland Cowboys)

Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels)

Kirra Dibb (North Queensland Cowboys)

Sophie Holyman (Canberra Raiders)

Grace Kemp (Canberra Raiders)

Ella Koster (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland Cowboys)

Rory Owen (Parramatta Eels)

Lily Peacock (North Queensland Cowboys)

Kasey Reh (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Monalisa Soliola (Canberra Raiders)

Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

Chante Temara (Canberra Raiders)

These players will don the green and gold with pride, representing their country in what promises to be an exciting match. Both teams will be looking to showcase their talents and strengthen the bond between Australia and Papua New Guinea through the sport of rugby league.

