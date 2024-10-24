The Ok Tedi Women's Network (OWN) has partnered with OTML’s Mine Operations as part of the ‘Pinktober’ campaign by painting a 793F Haul Truck in pink to raise awareness about cancers affecting women. The initiative aims to draw attention to the battle against cancer and honor those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Ok Tedi Women’s Network Raises Cancer Awareness with Pink Haul Truck for Pinktober [Photo by OTML]





This activity forms part of OWN's broader efforts during Pinktober to educate the community about women’s health and cancer prevention. The organization also seeks to encourage those silently battling cancer to remain resilient in their fight.





OWN’s annual awareness and fundraising efforts have led to significant achievements, including raising K168,000 to purchase Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screening and treatment equipment. This equipment is essential for the early detection of HPV, helping to prevent the spread of cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among women.

Cervical cancer remains a critical health issue in Papua New Guinea, and OWN's contributions play a vital role in promoting early intervention and treatment. The funds raised by OWN help ensure that more women have access to life-saving medical care.

OWN President Anna Omba expressed pride in the organization’s efforts, stating, “We are proud to take the lead at OTML in raising awareness against cancers affecting our women in the workforce and community."

Omba reaffirmed OWN's commitment to continuing its work, emphasizing that they will maintain their support in the ongoing fight against cancer.

