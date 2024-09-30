Papua New Guinea PM Marape Congratulates New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has extended his congratulations to newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and expressed gratitude to outgoing leader Fumio Kishida.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on his election," Marape said, acknowledging the new leadership in Japan. He also conveyed his appreciation to Kishida for his support to Papua New Guinea during his tenure.

Reflecting on the relationship between the two countries, Marape highlighted the 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (Palm10), held earlier this year, as a significant event in strengthening ties between Japan and PNG. The summit, which brought together 18 Pacific nations, focused on addressing regional issues on the global stage.

In addition to attending the Palm10 summit, Marape held a bilateral meeting with Kishida, which he described as highly constructive. “We had a meaningful discussion that led to positive outcomes for both Japan and PNG,” Marape said, adding that he is confident these achievements will continue to benefit both nations.

Japan's new Prime Minister Ishiba is set to assume office on Tuesday after winning the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election. Ishiba secured 215 votes, defeating Sanae Takachi, who was vying to become Japan’s first female prime minister. The election followed Kishida's decision not to seek re-election.

Also read