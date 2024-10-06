Liam Martin Shines as Penrith Panthers Claim Historic Fourth NRL Premiership Title

Liam Martin delivered a standout performance in the NRL grand final, helping the Penrith Panthers secure a 14-6 victory over Melbourne Storm and clinch their historic fourth consecutive premiership. The Clive Churchill Medal winner was instrumental in both attack and defence, as Penrith became the first team since St George (1956-1966) to achieve such a feat in front of 80,156 fans at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

Liam Martin Shines as Penrith Panthers Claim Historic Fourth Title Photo graphics by FoxSports

The grand final lived up to its billing as a clash of heavyweights, with both teams delivering high-intensity rugby league from the opening whistle. Penrith captain Nathan Cleary orchestrated the attack, while Melbourne’s Cam Munster and Harry Grant led the charge for the Storm. After 22 minutes, Grant crossed the line for the first points of the match, giving Melbourne a 6-0 lead. However, Penrith quickly responded when Storm winger Will Warbrick spilled a high bomb, allowing Sunia Turuva to score in the corner and bring the Panthers within two points. Moments before halftime, Cleary linked up with Martin, who powered through the Storm defence to put Penrith ahead 10-6 at the break.

As the second half unfolded, Melbourne pushed hard for a comeback. Cameron Munster, known for his ability to turn games around, hoisted a well-placed bomb towards the left corner. Xavier Coates soared to collect the ball and fed Jack Howarth, who dived over the line despite heavy pressure from the Penrith defence. However, the try was controversially disallowed by the TMO, denying Melbourne a crucial opportunity to equalize.

With the score still at 10-6, Penrith’s defensive resilience was tested by relentless Melbourne attacks. Munster and Jahrome Hughes continued to apply pressure with their playmaking, but the Panthers held firm. Nathan Cleary’s kicking game played a key role in maintaining field position, with his towering spiral bombs forcing Melbourne to play from deep in their own territory.

In the final stages of the game, Penrith sealed their victory with a moment of brilliance. Cleary launched another pinpoint kick, which Martin collected and switched to Moses Leota, who delivered a perfect pass to Paul Alamoti. As the crowd roared, Alamoti dived into the corner to score the match-winning try, putting the Panthers ahead 14-6.

Despite Melbourne's efforts to mount a late comeback, Penrith’s defensive grit and Cleary’s control of the game kept the Storm at bay. With this victory, the Panthers not only secured their place in NRL history but also cemented their status as the most dominant team of the modern era, achieving an extraordinary fourth consecutive premiership under the guidance of coach Ivan Cleary.

