UPNG Petition Response Postponed by Marape Due to Papal Visit

Prime Minister James Marape has announced that his response to the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) students' petition, originally expected yesterday, has been rescheduled for Friday. In a statement released last night, Marape explained that his delay was due to his attendance at an event in Port Moresby with Pope Francis, which was followed by a farewell to the Pontiff.

The students had submitted their petition to the Prime Minister on August 30, and Marape had initially promised a formal response by the beginning of this week. However, due to the commitments surrounding the Pope's visit, Marape informed the UPNG Students Representative Council (SRC) and the UPNG Council that their meeting would be postponed until Friday.

Marape highlighted the significance of thoroughly addressing the students' concerns and mentioned that Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu would be present at the upcoming meeting to provide in-depth explanations on critical national issues. “The students’ petition covers matters of national importance, including the economy, inflation, and other pressing concerns,” Marape said. He also added that Pomaleu would clarify the government's stance on these issues during the meeting.

In addition, Marape praised the students for their professional and responsible approach in presenting their petition. "We acknowledge the students as a crucial voice in our society, and their concerns deserve a well-considered response," he stated.

The petition raised concerns about various national matters, including foreign exchange, inflation, law and order, and scholarship programs for students.

