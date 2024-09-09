Governor Haiveta Urges PNG Prime Minister Marape to Step Down Amid Financial Crisis

Gulf Governor Sir Chris Haiveta has made a direct call for Prime Minister James Marape’s resignation, citing the nation’s deteriorating financial situation as outlined in a recent Cash Flow Report for August 2024. Haiveta, a prominent figure in the Pangu Pati, emphasized the urgency of the matter and urged fellow government MPs, particularly those from the ruling party, to take decisive action in the Vote of No Confidence scheduled for this week. He warned that failure to act would hold them responsible for the country’s financial collapse.





The report revealed several concerning figures, including a K1.197 billion deficit in the Waigani Public Account, a projected K4.6 billion cash shortfall for the year, and an outstanding K1.5 billion debt from 2023. Haiveta criticized the Marape administration for its financial mismanagement, pointing out that nearly half of the government's available funds are borrowed, putting the country in an unsustainable position.

Haiveta expressed that the financial issues are not merely short-term, but are indicative of deeper structural problems under Marape's leadership. He highlighted the impact on public services, including delayed wages for teachers, nurses, and other public sector workers, as well as hospitals running out of essential supplies and schools struggling to remain open.

Furthermore, Haiveta lamented the damage being done to the Pangu Pati’s reputation, stating that under Marape's leadership, the party's legacy of integrity and progress is being eroded. He called on his party colleagues to reconsider their support for Marape, urging them to prioritize the nation's welfare over political allegiances.

Haiveta stressed that the Vote of No Confidence presents an opportunity for change, calling on government MPs to back new leadership capable of restoring financial stability. He voiced his support for Hon. Rainbo Paita and other leaders who are ready to lead the country out of the economic crisis.

“The people of Papua New Guinea are suffering, and they will not continue to tolerate this financial mismanagement,” Haiveta said. “Prime Minister Marape has failed, and it is time for a leadership change to save our nation.”

