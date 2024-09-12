PNG PM Marape Triumphs in 75-32 Vote of No Confidence

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has secured a decisive victory in the vote of no confidence (VoNC), winning 75-32 in a parliamentary session held yesterday.

The win, however, came after a heated debate, with Madang MP Bryan Kramer interrupting proceedings and calling for a discussion on the VoNC after it was moved. The motion was carried at 10.45 am, and Parliament was adjourned to November 26.

In his 49th Independence anniversary message, Marape pledged to focus on youth education and skills development, expanding the national economy beyond the traditional mining, oil, and gas sectors, fighting corruption, and promoting national unity. He emphasized the importance of investing in sectors like agriculture, tourism, fisheries, and technology to diversify the economy.

Marape further promised to intensify efforts against corruption by promoting transparency and governance at all levels of leadership. He stressed the need for accountability in public spending, ensuring every Kina benefits the people.

The Prime Minister also called for unity, highlighting the importance of respecting the country’s diversity while working together for common goals. He urged Papua New Guineans to put the nation’s interests above personal gain.

Reflecting on the 49 years of independence, Marape said the nation had grown from humble beginnings into a proud, resilient country. He credited Papua New Guinea’s 800-plus languages and distinct cultures as its greatest strength.

