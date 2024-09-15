SP PNG Hunters Fall to Norths Devils 46-30 in Hostplus Cup Preliminary Final

The SP PNG Hunters faced a tough defeat at the hands of Norths Devils in a high-scoring preliminary final of the Hostplus Cup. Played on Sunday, 15th September 2024, at Bishop Park in Brisbane, Australia, the match saw both teams relentlessly pushing each other for a spot in the grand final. Unfortunately for the Hunters, the Norths Devils proved too strong, securing a 46-30 victory.

The Hunters started the game with determination, but it was Norths who opened the scoring early. Oryn Keeley crossed the line in the 5th minute, with Blake Paskins and Cooper Jenkins quickly following with tries in the 12th and 16th minutes, respectively. The Devils’ attacking prowess left the Hunters struggling to match the pace, and by the end of the first half, the score stood at 22-12 in favor of the Devils.

Despite the early onslaught, the SP PNG Hunters found their footing through a try from Finley Glare in the 26th minute. Robert Mathias added another in the 31st minute, with both tries successfully converted by Jamie Mavoko. However, the Devils maintained their dominance with a late first-half try by Tesi Niu in the 37th minute, further extending their lead.

As the second half kicked off, the Devils continued to put pressure on the Hunters. Julian Christian crossed the line in the 45th minute, and Jordan Lipp converted it successfully. Lipp had been consistent with his conversions throughout the game, adding five from eight attempts. The Devils capitalized on their momentum, with Jordan Lipp scoring another try in the 55th minute, further widening the gap.

The Hunters refused to back down, fighting their way back into the game. Alex Max scored a try just before halftime, while Solo Wane added another in the 63rd minute, keeping the Hunters within striking distance. Judah Rimbu capped off the Hunters’ effort with a try in the 79th minute, showcasing their resilience till the final whistle.

Though the Hunters’ Jamie Mavoko was flawless with conversions, converting all five tries, it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Norths Devils' defense proved too strong, and their relentless attack saw them adding two more tries in the final 20 minutes, with Jeremiah Simbiken and Julian Christian crossing the line.

The final score was 46-30, with the Hunters bowing out of the competition. Their efforts throughout the season were commendable, but the Norths Devils proved to be the superior side on the day. The Devils will now advance to the grand final, where they will face the Redcliffe Dolphins in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

For the Hunters, this marks the end of their 2024 Hostplus Cup campaign. Though they fell short in the preliminary final, their fighting spirit and determination throughout the season have left a lasting impression on their fans. As they look ahead to the next season, the Hunters will no doubt be aiming for a stronger performance.

With the grand final on the horizon, all eyes will now be on the Norths Devils as they prepare to take on the Dolphins. Both teams have shown immense strength throughout the season, and their final showdown promises to be an intense and exciting clash.

The Hunters may have bowed out of the competition, but they can hold their heads high, knowing they gave it their all. The experience gained from this season will serve them well as they regroup and come back stronger for future campaigns.

