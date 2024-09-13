SP PNG Hunters Coach Paul Aiton Eyes Victory Against Devils as Perfect Independence Celebration

SP PNG Hunters head coach Paul Aiton believes that a win over the Norths Devils on Sunday would not only secure a place in the Hostplus Cup grand final but also be a fitting way to mark Papua New Guinea’s 49th Independence with fans. Aiton recognized the significance of the match and commended his team's impressive season, which has seen them return to the finals for the first time since their 2017 premiership victory.

The SP PNG Hunters Team

In his debut year as head coach, the 39-year-old Aiton stressed that the team is staying humble ahead of the crucial game. He remarked that while reaching the finals is a major achievement, the Hunters remain focused on the challenge ahead and are not underestimating their opponents. The team is preparing to face the Devils at their home ground, Bishop Park.

“Winning on Sunday would be a great way to celebrate Independence, and it would take us to the grand final,” Aiton said. “We’ve talked about it, and if we win, we’ll head home on Monday, celebrate with our families, and then start grand final preparations. But we have to win this first, and the confidence among the boys is strong.”

Aiton, a former Kumul, expressed his pride in coaching such a talented squad, adding that the experience has contributed to his growth both as a coach and an individual. He also indicated his willingness to assist the PNG Kumuls under new head coach Jason Demetriou for next month’s Pacific Bowl challenge if called upon. Aiton was part of the Kumuls' coaching staff during the 2022 World Cup in England and last year’s Pacific Championship in Port Moresby.

In terms of team changes, Aiton remains hopeful despite injuries to key players. Five-eighth Joshua Lau and prop Valentine Richard have been sidelined, with Finley Glare stepping in for Lau and Anthony Worot replacing Richard. Aiton praised Glare for his earlier performances in the halves, expressing confidence in his ability to fill the role effectively.

“Finley has played in the halves before and did an excellent job, so I’m confident there won’t be any issues,” Aiton stated.

Although injuries have been a challenge throughout the season, Aiton commended the team for their resilience and expects them to rise to the occasion in Sunday’s preliminary final. He reminded his players of their narrow 20-18 victory over the Devils in Brisbane in July and believes that with the same determination, they can replicate that success.

