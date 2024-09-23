PNG Hunters’ Judah Rimbu Claims Petero Civoniceva Medal for 2024 Hostplus Cup Play of the Year

Papua New Guinea Hunters' dynamic hooker, Judah Rimbu, has been awarded the prestigious Petero Civoniceva Medal for the Play of the Year in the 2024 Hostplus Cup season.

Despite the Hunters missing out on the grand final, the club celebrated Rimbu's individual success after he was named the Petero Civoniceva Medalist. Rimbu earned 21 points throughout the season, narrowly edging out Sunshine Coast Falcons' Cody Hunter, Northern Pride's Thomas Duffy, Souths Logan Magpies' Rory Ferguson, and Pride playmaker Jake Clifford in the referee-judged 3-2-1 points system.

Judah Rimbu earns the prestigious Petero Civoniceva medal. Rimbu and Queensland Maroons legend Petero Civoniceva. (Image: QRL / Eric Lucero)

The SP PNG Hunters praised Rimbu for his significant contributions during a milestone season, where the club ended a seven-year finals drought, finishing in the top four. Rimbu, who first joined the Hunters in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic relocation to the Gold Coast, has now accumulated 69 appearances in the Queensland Rugby League competition.

The club highlighted Rimbu’s versatility and growth as a player over the past four years, noting his eagerness to learn and dedication to the team. In 2024, Rimbu solidified his position as the Hunters' first-choice hooker, playing a key role in their finals campaign with standout performances throughout the season.

From 23 games, Rimbu scored 16 tries, ranking fourth in the QRL, and assisted five more. He averaged 82 running meters per game, recorded 91 tackle busts, and completed 726 tackles at a 94% efficiency, placing him among the league's top performers in both attack and defense.

SP PNG Hunters Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barker, expressed pride in Rimbu’s recognition. "On behalf of the SP PNG Hunters, I’d like to congratulate Judah on his outstanding 2024 campaign," Barker said. "Judah has been pivotal to our success this year, and we’re pleased to see him recognized today."

