SP PNG Hunters Defeat Falcons to Secure Spot in Hostplus Cup Preliminary Final

The SP PNG Hunters have advanced to the preliminary final of the Hostplus Cup after defeating the Sunshine Coast Falcons 24-10 in a semi-final match at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Australia. The victory now sets up a crucial encounter for the Hunters, who will face the Norths Devils in their bid to secure a spot in the grand final.

The match began with the Falcons dominating possession in the first 20 minutes, creating repeated sets but failing to break through the Hunters' resilient defense. Despite the Falcons' early pressure, the Hunters held firm, preventing their opponents from gaining an early lead.

Hunters winger Brandon Nima scored the first try of the match in the 21st minute, followed by a second try from Judah Rimbu in the 34th minute. By halftime, the Hunters had a 10-0 lead over the Falcons, who were struggling to capitalize on their opportunities in the first half.

The Falcons responded early in the second half with a try from Young Tonumaipea in the 46th minute, quickly followed by Flynn Camilleri's try in the 50th minute, narrowing the score to 10-8. However, the Hunters were quick to regain control, as Solo Wane crossed the line in the 58th minute, and Elijah Roltinga added another try just four minutes later.

Hunters' halfback Jamie Mavoko contributed two successful conversions, converting Rimbu’s try in the 35th minute and Roltinga’s try in the 64th minute. Falcons’ Cody Hunter managed one conversion out of two attempts, converting Tonumaipea’s try in the 47th minute.

As the game neared its conclusion, Whallan Tau-Loi secured a final try for the Hunters in the 79th minute, sealing their 24-10 victory over the Falcons. Despite a strong effort in the second half, the Falcons were unable to overcome the Hunters' solid performance.

The Hunters now turn their attention to the Norths Devils, who will be fresh off a bye week and present a tough challenge in the upcoming preliminary final. The winner of that match will move on to the Hostplus Cup grand final.

The SP PNG Hunters are looking to continue their momentum as they prepare for their next must-win game. A victory over the Norths Devils would secure them a place in the grand final, where they hope to claim the prestigious title. #onepngnews

Also read