Thousands Welcome Pope Francis in Port Moresby, PNG for Historic Visit

Thousands gathered in Port Moresby to greet His Holiness Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City, upon his arrival in Papua New Guinea for a State Visit from September 6-9. The visit, described as historic, has been highly anticipated by the country.

Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, expressed immense pride in welcoming Pope Francis, noting that the visit came at the Holy Father’s personal request. “As a proud Christian country, Papua New Guinea is honoured,” Tkatchenko said in a statement.

The four-day visit is being celebrated as a significant event for Catholics, Christians, and all Papua New Guineans. During his stay, Pope Francis is scheduled to meet and address people from various backgrounds, delivering messages of faith, hope, and goodwill.

The Pope’s presence is viewed as a blessing for the nation, with thousands looking forward to his words of encouragement. His inspirational messages are expected to be shared at every gathering on his official itinerary.

Pope Francis is also set to visit Vanimo later in the week, expanding his outreach to communities outside the capital. The regional visit further highlights the Pope’s engagement with the people of Papua New Guinea.

Foreign Minister Tkatchenko reiterated the profound importance of the visit, calling it a unique occasion for the nation to embrace. He emphasized the honor felt by Papua New Guineans in welcoming such a revered figure.

Pacific Island leaders also arrived in Port Moresby on Friday ahead of Pope Francis' visit. Invited by Prime Minister Hon. James Marape, the leaders included President of Nauru H.E. David Adeang, Prime Minister of Tonga Hon. Hu'akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, and PIF Secretary General H.E. Baron Waqa. They were received with a welcoming ceremony at Jackson’s International Airport.

The arrival of these leaders underscores the significance of Pope Francis’ visit and marks a moment of unity among Pacific nations. Further international guests are expected as the event progresses.





Also read