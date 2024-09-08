Papua New Guinea Rugby Union Suspended Due to Poor Governance

The Papua New Guinea Rugby Union (PNGRU) has been suspended by Oceania Rugby (OR) due to non-compliance with governance and administrative directives. This action follows a determination issued by OR’s executive board after PNGRU failed to fulfill obligations outlined in July.

The suspension is a result of an independent review of PNGRU’s operations, coupled with extended discussions between Oceania Rugby and PNG Rugby. Various stakeholders, including provincial unions, had raised concerns regarding the governance and conduct of PNGRU’s leadership.

A key issue leading to the suspension was the mismanagement of PNGRU, particularly the women’s team missing the first round of the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championships in Brisbane and the Olympic Sevens repechage qualification tournament in June.

As a consequence of the suspension, PNGRU will lose its voting rights, be excluded from Oceania Rugby competitions and development initiatives, and face a deferral of funding. Oceania Rugby general manager Frank Puletua noted that while the decision was difficult, it was made with the broader interests of PNG Rugby’s stakeholders in mind.

Despite the setback, Puletua remains optimistic about the future of PNG Rugby, stating that Oceania Rugby is dedicated to supporting PNG Rugby's efforts to regain full membership status in both Oceania Rugby and World Rugby.

