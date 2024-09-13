The European Union (EU) has extended its warm congratulations to Papua New Guinea (PNG) as the country marks its 49th independence anniversary. The EU praised PNG for its achievements and expressed optimism for the future, noting the significant progress made since the nation gained independence.

EU Congratulates PNG on 49th Independence Anniversary [Photo by EU in PNG]

In a statement, EU Ambassador to PNG, Jacques Fradin, highlighted the long-standing partnership between the EU and PNG. He emphasized that the EU has been a key partner to PNG since the establishment of the EU Delegation in Port Moresby in 1977, a move that solidified the relationship between the two parties. The delegation, comprising both European and Papua New Guinean staff, has been dedicated to fostering stronger ties.

Fradin also outlined the EU’s role as a major political and economic bloc consisting of 27 member states, representing 450 million citizens. He acknowledged the ongoing political dialogue between the EU and PNG, which covers global issues such as international law, human rights, democracy, climate change, and biodiversity. He stressed the importance of their partnership in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

The EU has been actively involved in various cooperation programs across PNG, particularly in areas such as rural entrepreneurship, trade, forestry, climate change, and governance. Ambassador Fradin mentioned that the EU’s "Global Gateway" strategy has enabled the funding of major development projects in PNG through grants, loans, and guarantees, often in collaboration with the European Investment Bank and other donors.

Fradin also emphasized the EU's commitment to sustainable trade and investment between PNG and its member states, noting that the EU is PNG's fourth-largest export destination. The ambassador concluded by reaffirming the EU’s dedication to supporting PNG’s development and celebrating the nation’s diversity and unity.

The European Union expressed its best wishes to Papua New Guinea during this significant milestone and looks forward to continued collaboration in the future.

ALso read