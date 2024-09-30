The reigning 2023 Miss Bird of Paradise, Miss Tyla Crystal Singirok, along with the Chairlady of the Miss Bird of Paradise Papua New Guinea Committee, Anna Bais, and Deputy Chairlady Rubie Kerepa, announced the call for applications for the 2024 Miss Bird of Paradise PNG pageant today.

During a press conference held at Lamana Hotel, the committee officially opened the application process for interested young women, with the pageant scheduled to take place on December 3, 2024, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The Miss Bird of Paradise PNG winner will represent Papua New Guinea's culture and advocate for various causes, empowering young women to make meaningful contributions to the country's development.

2024 Miss Bird of Paradise PNG Applications Now Open [Photo: Miss Tyla Crystal Singirok]

According to Chairlady Anna Bais, the pageant serves as a platform where young women are encouraged not only to showcase fashion and design but also to promote Papua New Guinea’s culture on international stages. She emphasized that participants will raise awareness on important issues affecting the country.

Miss Tyla Crystal Singirok, the reigning 2023 titleholder and a 22-year-old Mechanical Engineering graduate from the PNG University of Technology, shared her personal journey. Transitioning from safety boots to high heels, Singirok described the pageant as a challenging yet rewarding experience. She aims to inspire her younger sisters and advocate for her little brother, who has a hearing impairment.

Singirok encouraged young women to apply, assuring them that despite the challenges, the Miss Bird of Paradise PNG platform offers strong support from experienced women, including mothers, who will help guide participants through their journey.

Further details on how to apply and the necessary criteria are available on the Miss Bird of Paradise Facebook page.

