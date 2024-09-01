New PNG Kapuls Coach Felipe Vega-Arango Arrives in Port Moresby

Felipe Vega-Arango, the newly appointed head coach of the Papua New Guinea men's national football team, has arrived in Port Moresby. He touched down on Saturday morning with his family, arriving from Hong Kong to begin preparations for the crucial OFC/FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, set to kick off in November.

Pictured : Head Coach with Wife and Daughter | PNGFA President John Kapi Natto, General Secretary Gordon Manub and Mr Tekwie at Jackson's International Airport. [photo by PNGFA]

Upon arrival, Vega-Arango was warmly received by PNG Football Association (PNGFA) President John Kapi Natto, General Secretary Gordon Manub, and Executive Liaison Manager Ahmjad Tekwie. Tekwie played a key role in ensuring that Vega-Arango's travel arrangements to Papua New Guinea were smooth and seamless.

Ahead of his arrival, Vega-Arango had already been in communication with the PNGFA's Technical Department, sharing his plans for the team. He expressed his eagerness to start working with the team and is excited about the challenges ahead.

Vega-Arango will closely collaborate with Acting Technical Director Harrison Kamake and the National Team Management to prepare the PNG Kapuls for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. His arrival marks a significant step in the team's journey towards competing on the global stage.

