Madang MP Criticizes Marape Government Over Failed PNG Christian Country Amendment

Madang MP, Hon. Bryan Kramer, has voiced his frustration with the Marape Government's unsuccessful attempt to pass a constitutional amendment that would designate Papua New Guinea as a Christian nation. The timing of the move, which coincided with Pope Francis' upcoming visit, sparked significant criticism.

During the parliamentary session, the Government introduced a motion without prior notice to suspend standing orders, bypassing the usual agenda that included questions without notice and private members' bills. Kramer condemned the tactic as a "shameless act," accusing the Government of attempting to rush the third vote on the amendment without proper notice, just before a vote of no confidence and the Pope's arrival.

The amendment needed 79 votes to pass but fell short, securing only 57 votes from government members, along with 16 votes from the opposition, for a total of 73—six votes below the required number. The Deputy Speaker declared the motion had failed due to insufficient support.

Kramer, who opposed the amendment, stated, "I believe it is wholly inappropriate for politicians to decide what defines Christianity." He criticized the Government's decision to suspend the rules and push the vote on the third reading, calling it a politically embarrassing misstep.

Kramer also condemned the timing, pointing out that the vote was set alongside the Pope's visit and the looming vote of no confidence. He remarked, "The Prime Minister seemed intent on pushing this amendment, mixing church and state matters."

Kramer cited Proverbs 29:2, noting that under Marape's leadership, many citizens of PNG are suffering, a reflection of what he described as the Government’s "misaligned priorities."

