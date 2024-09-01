Kramer Quits Government, Citing Deepening Corruption in PNG

Madang MP Bryan Kramer has officially resigned from the Marape-Rosso Coalition Government, expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister James Marape and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso for the opportunity to serve under their leadership. In a statement released today, Kramer emphasized that his decision was not taken lightly and came after careful reflection on the nation’s current challenges.

Kramer revealed that his initial support for Marape in 2019 was rooted in the Prime Minister’s strong Christian values. However, after much deliberation and in light of the present state of the country, Kramer decided to step down, stating that he did so with "a heavy heart but a clear conscience." He noted that his return to office after a two-year absence had made him acutely aware of the critical issues facing Papua New Guinea.

Madang MP Bryan Kramer

During his time in government, Kramer held several key ministerial roles, including Minister for Police, Minister for Justice & Attorney General, and Minister for Immigration & Labour. These positions, he said, provided him with an in-depth understanding of the operations of the National Executive Council (NEC) and the broader governmental framework.

Kramer emphasized that transparency and good governance are crucial to the nation’s rebuilding efforts, underscoring the need for a decisive stance against corruption. He expressed concern that corruption has become deeply rooted in the government, so much so that it has been normalized over the 49 years since independence.

Reflecting on his experience within the NEC, Kramer shared that he had spent considerable time opposing numerous "harmful proposals" that were being advanced to the Prime Minister. He suggested that these challenges contributed to his frequent reassignments within the cabinet and ultimately to his exclusion from the government.

Kramer lamented that his departure from the cabinet has diminished his capacity to counteract poor decisions within the government. He warned that the unchecked misuse of public funds has put the nation at significant risk, contributing to its current difficulties.

He called on the Prime Minister and fellow parliamentarians to prioritize the welfare of the people, warning that the continued decline of the nation's well-being could jeopardize its future. Kramer asserted that their faith should guide them to act in the best interests of the nation, rather than merely focusing on political survival.

Kramer reaffirmed his dedication to combating corruption and ensuring that all Papua New Guineans receive the services they deserve. He pledged to continue this fight with integrity from outside the government, in line with the expectations of the people of Madang and Papua New Guinea.

Kramer expressed his loss of confidence in Prime Minister James Marape’s ability to lead the country effectively. He indicated that he no longer believes Marape is the right person to serve as Prime Minister, signaling a potential shift in the political dynamics of the nation.

Also read