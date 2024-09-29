Moresby South MP Commends Judah Rimbu’s Rugby Achievements

Port Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko has proudly recognized the achievements of Judah Rimbu, a rugby talent who emerged from the Moresby South Rugby League competition. Tkatchenko recalled Rimbu’s early days as a young boy in Kaugere, where he participated in local competitions and steadily made a name for himself as an outstanding player.



Rimbu’s journey to becoming a professional athlete has been marked by determination and hard work. Now a key player for the SP PNG Hunters Rugby League team, he has excelled in the highly competitive QRL Hostplus Cup. Tkatchenko acknowledged the challenges Rimbu has overcome, praising his persistence and strong will.

According to Tkatchenko, natural talent alone wasn’t enough to get Rimbu to where he is today. The MP emphasized that consistent effort and perseverance are what truly set him apart and encouraged the rising star to continue pushing forward in his career.

Rimbu, now wearing the number 9 jersey for the Hunters, has been recognized for his efforts with two prestigious honors. He received the Petero Civoniceva Medal for QRL Hostplus Cup Player of the Year and was also voted Players' Player by his teammates, marking a significant milestone in his rugby career.

Tkatchenko congratulated Rimbu on his accomplishments and expressed how proud Moresby South is of his rise to prominence.





