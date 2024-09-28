Empowering PNG: Miss Bird of Paradise to Showcase Nation’s Beauty on Global Stage

Miss Bird of Paradise PNG, Tyla Singirok, has been officially named the Ambassador of PNG Tourism, following the signing of an agreement today. Singirok will be responsible for promoting the country’s cultural heritage and natural beauty both domestically and internationally.

Ms. Tyler Singirok, second from right (Photo: TPA)

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement signed between the Tourism Promotion Authority and the Committee of the Miss Bird of Paradise Pageant. The agreement solidifies Singirok’s role in representing PNG on the global tourism stage.

Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture & Border Security, Belden Namah, expressed his confidence in Singirok’s ability to promote tourism, emphasizing the importance of innovative partnerships. He highlighted the need for new strategies and products to elevate PNG's tourism industry.

Namah stated, "Tourism in PNG needs new strategic partners and innovative products. Miss Bird of Paradise PNG is a perfect example of a product that can showcase the beauty and culture of PNG to the world."

To support the pageant, Minister Namah presented K300,000 in funding, ahead of the Miss Bird of Paradise PNG event scheduled for December 3rd, 2024.

The collaboration was acknowledged as a key step towards PNG's 50th Independence anniversary next year. The provinces will play a vital role in selecting their own Provincial Miss Bird of Paradise, with the winning province earning the right to host the next national pageant, further promoting local tourism and cultural diversity.

