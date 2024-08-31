SP PNG Hunters Triumph Over Seagulls in Thrilling Elimination Final

The SP PNG Hunters secured a commanding 23-8 victory over the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the elimination final held at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. The match drew a crowd of over 10,000 enthusiastic fans, whose vocal support created a lively and intense atmosphere that spurred the Hunters to victory.

The Hunters' offensive firepower was on full display, with Brandon Nima opening the scoring in the 20th minute. Judah Rimbu added to the lead just five minutes later, followed by Sanny Wabo crossing the line in the 27th minute. Robert Mathias sealed the win with a try in the 59th minute. Jamie Mavoko was instrumental in converting three of these tries, contributing crucial points to the Hunters' scoreboard.

The Wynnum Manly Seagulls made a promising start with Connor Broadhurst scoring a try in the 8th minute, quickly followed by a successful conversion from Bryce Donovan. Donovan further added a penalty goal in the 16th minute, but the Seagulls struggled to keep up with the Hunters' relentless pace and intensity.

Played under humid conditions, the match was characterized by hard running and physical play from both sides. Despite their best efforts, the Seagulls were unable to overcome the Hunters' determined defense and powerful offense.

The defeat marks the end of the season for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, who now bow out of the competition. In contrast, the SP PNG Hunters continue their journey and advance to the semi-finals, where they will face the Sunshine Coast Falcons in Australia next week.

This victory further solidifies the Hunters' reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the competition. The team's combination of skill, determination, and the unwavering support of their home crowd proved to be decisive in this crucial match.

As the Hunters prepare for the next stage of the finals, they carry with them the momentum of this hard-fought win and the hopes of their passionate fans, who will be cheering them on from afar.

