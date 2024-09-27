Papua New Guinea international Edwin Ipape shone in Leigh Leopards' 14-6 victory over Salford Red Devils during a sudden-death knockout match in the Betfred Super League. The match, held last night, showcased a fierce battle between the two teams as they fought for advancement in the competition.

The first half began with Salford taking the lead when Marc Sneyd successfully converted a penalty goal, giving them a 2-0 advantage. However, Leigh Leopards regrouped and made significant adjustments during halftime, setting the stage for a strong comeback.

Edwin Ipape Stars in Leigh Leopards' 14-6 Win Over Salford Red Devils [Image graphics by Super League]

In the second half, Leigh Leopards turned the tide with impressive performances from their key players. Ipape's line break set up Gareth O'Brien for a try in the 59th minute, and Michael Moylan successfully converted the goal at the 60-minute mark, giving Leigh a commanding lead. Ipape then scored a crucial try in the 66th minute, extending Leigh's lead to 14-2. Josh Charnley had also scored earlier in the half, further solidifying their advantage.

Salford Red Devils managed to respond late in the game, with Ed Ryan scoring a try in the 80th minute. However, it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit, as Leigh's defense held firm to secure the win.

With this victory, Leigh Leopards advance in the Super League, and Ipape's contributions on the field will be crucial in their upcoming matches. The Leopards finished the match with a final score of 14-6, solidifying their position in the competition.

