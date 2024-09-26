Storm Winger Xavier Named in Kangaroos Squad, Decision Looms Between PNG and Australia

Melbourne Storm winger and Papua New Guinea international Xavier Coates has been named in the extended squad for the Australian Kangaroos ahead of the upcoming Pacific Championships. With the selection, Coates faces a crucial decision on whether to represent Australia or Papua New Guinea, as both nations prepare for the high-stakes tournament.

Xaviier Coates in action for PNG Kumuls last month. Photo sources : Broncos Media

The 23-year-old, born in Port Moresby, has only made one appearance for the Kumuls since his debut in 2019, with injuries limiting his availability. Despite being named for the Kumuls in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and last year’s Pacific Championships, Coates, along with Justin Olam, was forced to sit out due to injury.

With 84 NRL games and 10 State of Origin caps for Queensland, Coates remains a key player, now facing a decision on his international future. The Storm winger will also focus on the NRL preliminary final against the Sydney Roosters, which could determine their grand final fate.

Meanwhile, PNG Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou is yet to announce his squad for the annual Prime Minister’s XIII clash in Port Moresby on October 13. The match will be a key preparation for the Kumuls’ upcoming matches against Fiji and the Cook Islands.

Also read