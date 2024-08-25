Heavy rainfall early Friday morning led to the destruction of the Yalu Bridge in Morobe Province, severing a vital section of the Highlands Highway. Restoration efforts commenced this morning, with the Department of Works and Highways swiftly deploying teams to restore access as soon as possible.

Gibson Holemba, Acting Secretary of the Department of Works and Highways, appealed to the public for cooperation during the restoration process. He noted that China Railway International Group Ltd is addressing the Nadzab approach, while a subcontractor is working on the Lae approach embankment. "We anticipate restoring full access by this afternoon, weather permitting," Holemba said.

Yalu Bridge in Morobe Province Washed Away, Restoration Efforts Underway [Photo by Connect PNG/FB]

The washout has caused significant disruption to transportation, impacting all travelers, including those heading to and from Nadzab Airport. Lae, the nation's economic hub, has been rendered inaccessible to vehicles due to the incident. The Department of Works and Highways responded promptly following the bridge's collapse.

Holemba also urged PMV operators, trucking companies, and businesses to recognize that natural disasters are beyond anyone's control and reassured them that all efforts are being made to restore normalcy. Meanwhile, reports of additional bridge damage, including the Pine Tops Bridge in Bulolo and several other structures affected by the heavy rains and flooding in Lae, are being closely monitored, with restoration work expected to commence shortly.

Also read