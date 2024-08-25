The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) is nearing the conclusion of its search for the national team coach, with an announcement expected soon. The chosen candidate will lead the PNG Kumuls in their upcoming international fixtures.

PNGRFL Nears Decision on Kumuls Coach, Jason Demetriou Emerges as Frontrunner

Among the prominent contenders, including Adrian Lam, David Westley, Shane Flanagan, and Marcus Bai, former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has emerged as a leading candidate. According to Australia’s News Corp, the 48-year-old has been in negotiations with PNGRFL to take over the coaching role following Justin Holbrook’s departure earlier this year.

Demetriou, who was dismissed by the Rabbitohs in April, is reportedly looking to revive his coaching career with the PNG Kumuls. Since his sacking four months ago, he has been the frontrunner for the top rugby league position in Papua New Guinea.

Paul Aiton, the current PNG Hunters coach and a Kumuls legend, told local media that while he has not considered himself for the coaching position, he fully supports whoever is selected. “It would be a privilege for whoever gets it. It’s a huge coaching role. I’ll be behind whoever gets it. I’ll be in support of them,” Aiton said last month when the coaching vacancy was announced by PNGRFL.

The previous Kumuls coach, Justin Holbrook, now serves as an assistant coach for the Sydney Roosters and has also taken up a similar role with the Australian Kangaroos, assisting Mal Meninga, after a brief tenure with the PNG national team in 2023.

The PNG Kumuls are set to defend their Pacific Bowl title in Fiji, where they will face the Cook Islands and the hosts in Suva. Additionally, PNG is expected to participate in a tier-two international tournament at the end of the NRL and Super League seasons, competing against the Cook Islands, Lebanon, and France.

