Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is set to travel to Tonga for the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting, which will be held from August 26-30. The meeting is a significant annual gathering of Pacific leaders, where key issues such as trade, geopolitics, climate change, and economic recovery from COVID-19 will be discussed.

PNG PM Marape to Attend 53rd Pacific Islands Forum, Fulfills Commitment to Niue

Before heading to Tonga, Prime Minister Marape will make a brief stopover in Niue to fulfill a longstanding Government of Papua New Guinea (GoPNG) commitment of K5 million, which was made in 2014 but had yet to be fulfilled. “This commitment of 2014 has not been fulfilled; hence, I will be traveling there to fulfill it,” Marape said.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of the PIF, emphasizing the forum's role in addressing shared regional challenges. He expressed his anticipation for the discussions in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, and confirmed that he would return to Papua New Guinea by Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Addressing the concerns of the people of Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Marape assured them that the government is aware of the challenges facing families and is taking steps to provide assistance through the 2024 Budget, including the payment of school fees and other support measures. “I assure our people that this assistance will continue into 2025. Your government is working very hard to address all these issues,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the economic impact of the events of January 10, 2024, and urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. He stressed the importance of respecting business houses that generate revenue for the economy, adding, “Let’s all work together to keep Port Moresby and Papua New Guinea safe.”

