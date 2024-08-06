TISA Bank Transitions to Fully-Fledged Bank with New License in PNG 

Tisa Community Finance Limited (TCF) has officially rebranded as TISA Bank following the recent approval of a banking license by the Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG). This significant milestone marks TCF's transition into a fully-fledged commercial bank.

In a statement, the Chairman of TISA Group expressed his enthusiasm, noting that this development represents a major advancement for the organization. "We are thrilled to announce this milestone and look forward to our new role as TISA Bank Limited," he said.

TISA Bank is set to provide a range of innovative banking solutions tailored to the diverse needs of businesses, communities, and individuals throughout Papua New Guinea. The bank's operations will be grounded in the core values of its parent organization, Teachers Savings and Loan Society Ltd, focusing on People, Prosperity, and the Planet.

The bank's strategic approach includes leveraging digital platforms, mobile banking solutions, and an agency banking model to offer comprehensive services. As a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, TISA Bank remains committed to ethical banking practices and aims to positively impact society and the environment.

Building on over fifty years of history, TISA Bank is dedicated to extending its reach to remote and underserved regions, supporting the Bank of Papua New Guinea's goals of financial inclusion and green finance.

TISA Bank’s rebranding signifies a renewed commitment to enhancing banking services and supporting the communities it serves. The organization invites all stakeholders to join in this exciting new chapter and contribute to a brighter future for Papua New Guinea.





