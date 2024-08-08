Papua New Guinea Immigration Unveils New Sponsor Portal for Simplified Work Permit and Visa Processing

The Papua New Guinea Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority (ICSA) has introduced a cutting-edge digital platform aimed at streamlining the process for work permits and working resident visas. This new system, known as the Sponsor Portal, consolidates these two applications into a unified online interface.

The Sponsor Portal is a web-based tool designed for private sector companies employing foreign workers. It enables the submission of both work permit and working resident visa applications through a single digital platform, which directly integrates with the ICSA’s Border Management System (BMS).

Acting Chief Migration Officer Wellington Navasivu noted that the portal provides a more efficient process for handling applications, allowing businesses to enter data and pay the Migration Service Fee (MSF) online, thus avoiding the need for in-person visits to Immigration offices. The platform is anticipated to enhance processing speed and customer service by enabling sponsors to monitor application progress and communicate with ICSA through the system.

Navasivu further explained that the Sponsor Portal transfers responsibility to employers, giving them direct control over their employees' visa statuses, including notifications for impending visa expirations. The system will gradually replace work permits with working resident visas, which will be the sole document required for legal entry and employment in Papua New Guinea.

The introduction of the Sponsor Portal represents a significant achievement for ICSA and the government’s one-stop-shop initiative to improve business operations in the country. Since its launch, selected companies have begun utilizing the new system. To access the portal, a one-time registration fee of USD 25 is required, along with an additional USD 75 administration fee per application, in addition to the standard Migration Service Fee. For more information, the portal is available on the immigration website at www.ica.gov.pg.





