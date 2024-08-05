Air Niugini Resumes Service to Port Vila, Vanuatu with Special Onboard Celebration

Air Niugini celebrated the recommencement of its service to Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, by treating passengers to a special in-flight experience. To mark the occasion, travelers received Air Niugini merchandise and enjoyed a champagne toast while onboard.

Photo by Air Niugini

The flight, designated PX82, operated from Port Moresby to Port Vila with a stopover in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Passengers were welcomed on board by a warm and festive atmosphere, reflecting the significance of the airline’s return to this route.

Commanding the flight was Captain Barry Casupang, alongside Co-Captain Moses Padigaga. Their leadership ensured a smooth journey, adding to the celebration of Air Niugini’s renewed connection between Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

The resumption of this route underscores Air Niugini's commitment to expanding its network and enhancing travel options within the Pacific region.





