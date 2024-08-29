PNG Rugby Star Justin Olam Demands Seriousness in Kumuls Coaching Role

Papua New Guinea rugby league star Justin Olam has voiced his concerns over the ongoing changes in the Kumuls coaching staff, urging the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) to treat the position with greater seriousness.

Justin Olam

Olam, an international player and National Rugby League (NRL) veteran, expressed his disappointment following the recent appointment of former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou as the new Kumuls coach. Demetriou, 48, was named to the role yesterday, filling the vacancy left by Justin Holbrook, who resigned earlier this year to join the Australian Kangaroos as an assistant coach.

The Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers center, who has 14 international caps and 117 NRL games to his name, took to social media to criticize the PNGRFL's decision. Olam, 30, emphasized the need for the league to show pride in the national team and to appoint a coach committed to the role, rather than treating it as a temporary position for Australian coaches.

Olam, one of PNG's most celebrated players, has been vocal about his concerns regarding the direction of rugby league in the country. Having played under three different national coaches since his international debut in 2016, Olam called for consistency and commitment in the coaching role, regardless of decisions made at the board level.

The Sinasina native, who has previously played under coaches Michael Marum, Stanley Tepend, and Holbrook, highlighted the importance of stability in the team's leadership. He pointed out that Tepend, who led the Kumuls to the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, was replaced by Holbrook for the Pacific Bowl Championship last year.

Demetriou's appointment comes after speculation in the media that he was interested in the role following his mid-season departure from South Sydney. Olam, while respectful of Demetriou's credentials, expressed hope that the new coach would not see the position as merely a stepping stone.

"This is our national team. PNGRFL should have some pride," Olam stated on social media. "I am sure there are former Kumuls players who would take the job and serve with pride. This needs to stop sometime."

Kumuls fans have also taken to social media to share their views, with reactions ranging from frustration and bewilderment to support for the PNGRFL's decision.

