The stage is set for week one of the Hostplus Cup finals, with all matches leading up to the premiership decider available live and free on Qplus.tv. Following the conclusion of Round 23, fans across Queensland and beyond can look forward to a thrilling weekend of rugby league, with games scheduled in Port Moresby, Cairns, Rockhampton, and Brisbane.

SP PNG Hunters to Face Wynnum Manly Seagulls in Hostplus Cup Finals [Photo by SP PNG Hunters Media]

Elimination Finals in Port Moresby and Rockhampton

In the elimination finals on Saturday, the PNG Hunters will take on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in Port Moresby, after the Seagulls secured an eighth-place finish. Meanwhile, the Central Queensland Capras will host the Burleigh Bears at Rugby Park. Both matches are set to be intense battles, with all four teams fighting to keep their premiership dreams alive.

Qualifying Finals to Feature Blockbuster Clashes

Saturday’s action will also feature a blockbuster qualifying final between the 2024 minor premiers, Northern Pride, and the fourth-placed Sunshine Coast Falcons at Barlow Park in Cairns. On Sunday, the highly-anticipated local derby between the second-placed Norths Devils and the Redcliffe Dolphins will be the feature broadcast match at Bishop Park, promising a thrilling contest for rugby league fans.

Full Week One Finals Schedule

Saturday, August 31:

Qualifying Final 1 : Northern Pride vs. Sunshine Coast Falcons at Barlow Park, 2pm. Live and free on Qplus.tv.

: Northern Pride vs. Sunshine Coast Falcons at Barlow Park, 2pm. Live and free on Qplus.tv. Elimination Final 1 : PNG Hunters vs. Wynnum Manly Seagulls at Santos National Football Stadium, 4pm. Live and free on Qplus.tv.

: PNG Hunters vs. Wynnum Manly Seagulls at Santos National Football Stadium, 4pm. Live and free on Qplus.tv. Elimination Final 2 : Central Queensland Capras vs. Burleigh Bears at Rugby Park, 6pm. Live and free on Qplus.tv.

: Central Queensland Capras vs. Burleigh Bears at Rugby Park, 6pm. Live and free on Qplus.tv. Sunday, September 1:

Qualifying Final 2: Norths Devils vs. Redcliffe Dolphins at Bishop Park, 2pm. Live and free on Qplus.tv, Kayo Freebies, and 9Now.

Rugby league fans can look forward to an exciting start to the Hostplus Cup finals, with all the action available to watch live from the comfort of their homes.

