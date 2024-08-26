Six Dead, Two Injured in PNG's Jiwaka Road Tragedy

A tragic road accident in Jiwaka Province has resulted in the deaths of six people, with two others critically injured and currently receiving treatment at Mt Hagen General Hospital. The incident occurred on Sunday around 2 p.m., marking the second fatal road accident in the region within a week. Earlier, on Tuesday, a separate accident involving a PMV along the Okuk Highway at Kasam Pass claimed the lives of five individuals.

Six Dead, Two Injured in Jiwaka Road Tragedy [Photo supplied]

According to the Western Highlands Provincial Police, the latest accident took place when a twin steer truck traveling from Lae to Mt Hagen veered off the road and crashed into a roadside market at Kuli Gap in Aviamp. The truck struck four women and two men, killing them instantly. Some of the victims were dragged beneath the truck, with their bodies still trapped at the scene.

Western Highlands Provincial Police Commander John Sagom confirmed that the truck's driver and a passenger have surrendered to the authorities and are currently in custody at Mt Hagen Police Station. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident, and police are urging the public to come forward with any information that might aid in the inquiry.

PPC Sagom has issued a safety advisory, urging residents living along the Jiwaka-Western Highlands section of the highway to maintain a distance of at least 14 meters from the road. He also called on travelers to exercise caution and prioritize the safety of others while on the road.

Following the accident, locals erected a roadblock at the site early this morning, demanding compensation. Jiwaka Provincial Police Commander Albert Korin reported that police intervened to clear the road and are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further escalations.

Also read