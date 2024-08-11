In a thrilling encounter at the National Football Stadium, the SP PNG Hunters clinched a 42-30 victory over the Tweed Heads Seagulls, showcasing a dominant performance that underscores their position in the Hostplus Cup.

The SP PNG Hunters' offensive display was led by a series of tries from key players. Judah Rimbu initiated the scoring with a try in the first minute, followed by Valentine Richard’s try at the 5-minute mark. Brandon Nima contributed significantly with two tries at the 32nd and 69th minutes, while Sanny Wabo added two tries of his own at the 38th and 57th minutes. Joshua Lau also scored a try at the 45th minute, highlighting the Hunters' strong attacking prowess.

SP PNG Hunters Secure Victory with Strong Performance Against Tweed Heads

Jamie Mavoko's performance was instrumental in the Hunters' victory, converting six of the team's tries. Mavoko’s successful conversions came at the 2nd, 33rd, 39th, 48th, 59th, and 71st minutes, demonstrating his accuracy and consistency under pressure.

The Tweed Heads Seagulls, despite their efforts, could not match the Hunters’ score. The Seagulls managed to score five tries, with contributions from Toby Marks at the 10th minute, Carter Gordon at the 15th minute, and Lindon McGrady at the 20th minute. Ioane Seiuli and Tom Steadman added tries at the 61st and 65th minutes, respectively. Lindon McGrady also excelled in conversions, successfully completing four attempts at the 11th, 16th, 22nd, 63rd, and 66th minutes.

The halftime score saw the SP PNG Hunters leading by a narrow margin of 22-18. The second half allowed the Hunters to pull away and secure the win with their well-executed strategies and effective conversions.

With this win, the SP PNG Hunters retain their position in the top 8 of the Hostplus Cup ladder. The team’s performance reinforces their status as a competitive force in the league.

The match was a showcase of high-energy rugby, with the National Football Stadium crowd witnessing a compelling game filled with skillful plays and strategic execution. The SP PNG Hunters continue their campaign with renewed confidence and a solid performance on the field.

