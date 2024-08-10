Major Road Upgrade on Hiritano Highway: Contract Signed for Central Province Project

Contracts were signed for the upgrade of a key section of the Hiritano Highway in Central Province, Papua New Guinea. The agreements were formalized with His Excellency Grand Chief Sir Bob Bofeng Dade GCL, GCMG, KStJ, Governor General of Papua New Guinea, alongside Hebou Construction representatives, Managing Director George Constantinou and General Manager Jamie Mitchell.

The project, which is part of Phase 1 of the Connect PNG initiative in Central Province, will involve upgrading a 4.599-kilometer stretch of road to a four-lane section between Laloki Bridge and Mountain View Estate. Additionally, the project includes a 17.888-kilometer two-lane road section extending from the Mountain View Estate turnoff to Brown River Bridge. The total contract value is set at K146,907,385.99.

The signing ceremony was held at Government headquarters and was attended by Mr. David Ruma Wereh, CMG, Secretary of the Department of Works and Highways. Mr. Wereh witnessed the formalization of the contract.

This significant infrastructure project aims to improve transportation and connectivity in Central Province, facilitating economic development and enhancing accessibility for the region.

The road upgrade is expected to have a substantial impact on local infrastructure, supporting the broader goals of the Connect PNG initiative.

