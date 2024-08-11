PNG's TISA Bank Announces Expansion and Digital Transformation

Header Ads

August 11, 2024 ,

 TISA Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Teachers Savings and Loan Society Ltd (TISA), has announced its transition to a full-fledged commercial bank. Operating under the Companies Act 1997 and the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (BFIA), TISA Bank brings over 50 years of experience in the banking sector.


The bank is set to enhance its service offerings through advanced digital platforms, mobile banking, and an agency banking model. This move aims to provide innovative and tailored banking solutions to businesses, communities, and individuals across Papua New Guinea.


TISA Bank emphasizes its commitment to financial inclusion, building on TISA’s longstanding reputation as a trusted partner for customers and communities throughout the nation.

