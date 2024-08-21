SP PNG Hunters Make Key Line-Up Changes Ahead of Final Hostplus Cup Round

SP Hunters coach Paul Aiton has made several changes to his team ahead of their final Hostplus Cup round 23 match against the Western Clydesdales, with three players ruled out due to injuries. Despite having already secured a spot in the finals, Aiton has opted for a mostly unchanged squad, with a few enforced adjustments.

Injuries to props Junior Rop and Koso Bandi, along with center Robert Mathias, have prompted Aiton to bring in Tony Worot, Junior Talin, and Elijah Roltinga. The upcoming match will not only be a chance to solidify their position on the ladder but also provide crucial game time for these squad members as the team gears up for the Hostplus Cup finals starting on the weekend of August 31-September 1.

The Hunters can potentially climb to fourth place if they secure a victory over the Clydesdales at the Santos National Football Stadium on Saturday. However, a loss could see them drop as low as eighth, depending on the outcomes of other matches.

Explaining the changes, Aiton noted that Rop and Bandi failed their head injury assessments (HIA) following the round 22 win against Brisbane Tigers, where the Hunters triumphed 46-24. Under Queensland Rugby League regulations, both players are required to undergo an 11-day rest period. Mathias, who previously played for Lae Tigers, is sidelined with an ankle injury and has been rested as a precaution. Aiton emphasized the importance of securing another win to boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

Meanwhile, the Western Clydesdales are set to end their season at the bottom of the ladder, with just one victory to their name. Aiton expressed confidence in the replacements stepping up for the injured players and highlighted the opportunity for them to push for selection in the finals. He also stressed the need to maintain the team’s momentum heading into the playoffs.

“We’ve got players in our extended squad who will come in as replacements, and we’ve named an extended bench in our team list,” Aiton stated.

SP Hunters Team List:



Sanny Wabo Brandon Nima Elijah Roltinga Alex Max Solo Wane Joshua Lau Jamie Mavoko Valentine Richard Judah Rimbu Tony Worot Whallan Tau-Loi Benji Kot

Ila Alu (C)

Interchange:

14. Finley Glare

15. Clent Lama

16. Jordan Pat

17. Junior Talin





Reserve:

18. Joshua Mire

19. Manisa Kai





