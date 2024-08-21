Former PNG PM O’Neill Accuses Marape of Prioritizing Politics Over People in 2024 Budget

Former PNG Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has strongly criticized the 2024 national budget, asserting that it has failed to benefit ordinary Papua New Guineans six months into the year. In a statement released yesterday, O’Neill, who represents Ialibu-Pangia, accused Prime Minister James Marape of putting his political ambitions ahead of the people’s needs.

O’Neill referred to a document titled “Year-to-Date Warrants and Appropriations, dated June 24” from the Finance Department to highlight significant disparities in budget allocations. He emphasized the stark contrast between those who have gained from the budget and those who have lost out, suggesting that Marape’s handling of the budget reflects a blatant disregard for legal and procedural norms. O’Neill argued that these discrepancies indicate a deliberate effort to manipulate the budget for political gain rather than to serve the public interest.

One of the most glaring issues O’Neill pointed out was a recent budget error, where K20 million earmarked for Gulf Province was instead redirected to Enga Province. While Marape described this as a “typing error,” O’Neill dismissed the explanation, stating that the report contains numerous similar “glitches” that he believes are intentional. "Marape has ensured that he and his inner circle are the main beneficiaries, while the majority of our people are left to suffer under his mismanagement," O’Neill said.

O’Neill highlighted the severe underfunding of critical sectors, including education, healthcare, law enforcement, and agriculture. He provided specific figures to illustrate the shortfall, noting that Correctional Services received just K2.5 million of its K32 million allocation, education was short by K21.5 million, and universities were underfunded by K36.7 million. Additionally, the health sector was deprived of K213 million, agriculture by K34.3 million, and SME funds for agricultural development received only K20 million out of the K200 million allocated. The national census, which was supposed to receive K150 million, was allocated only K24.4 million.

On the other hand, O’Neill pointed out that the Prime Minister’s Department and the National Executive Council (NEC) were the biggest beneficiaries, receiving K61.8 million by June 24—K31.8 million more than their approved K30 million. The Department of Works was allocated K1.137 billion, with K567.5 million issued, while the Connect PNG program received K500 million of its K800 million allocation.

Minister for Administrative Services and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Constitutional Matters, Richard Masere, challenged O’Neill’s claims. Late yesterday, Masere clarified that the K150 million allocated for the census had been fully received and was being managed through a trust account by the Department of Finance, contradicting O’Neill’s allegations of budgetary mismanagement.

Also read