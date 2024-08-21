PM Marape and Indonesian President-Elect Subianto Strengthen Bilateral Ties During Visit

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and his counterpart President-Elect of Indonesia, His Excellency Pabrowo Subianto, conducted a joint press conference following Subianto’s five-hour visit to Papua New Guinea. This visit was a continuation of the engagement initiated during Marape’s courtesy call at the Defence Ministry in Jakarta in July, which was part of the 3rd Leaders Dialogue with President Joko Widodo.

During the conference, it was revealed that Subianto has accepted Marape’s invitation to the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of Papua New Guinea. Conversely, Marape has accepted an invitation to Subianto’s inauguration scheduled for October this year.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering collaboration in various sectors including education, economic opportunities, industry, mining, tourism, and defense. They noted that the bilateral relationship, which has historical roots due to their shared border, has recently strengthened through ongoing discussions and leadership from Marape and Widodo.

The visit highlighted the expanding economic ties between the two countries, with both nations opening new opportunities for mutual benefit. Marape emphasized that enhancing people-to-people and business-to-business relations is crucial for improving overall bilateral relations. The focus is on leveraging economic partnerships and cooperation arrangements to positively impact the lives and business communities of both nations.

Also read