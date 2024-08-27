Papua New Guinea's aspirations to join the NRL have been significantly bolstered by the appointment of Jason Demetriou as the new Head Coach of the PNG LNG Kumuls. This announcement follows the recent success of the NRL Bid Academy tournament, which highlighted the emerging talent from schoolboy levels and the Academy system.

NRL Coach Jason Demetriou to Lead PNG LNG Kumuls

Demetriou brings a wealth of experience from his coaching career in Australia. After concluding his playing career in the UK, he joined the North Queensland Cowboys as an Assistant Coach, contributing to their 2015 NRL Premiership win. He later held assistant coaching roles with the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Brisbane Broncos, where he was responsible for the team's attack.

In 2018, Demetriou followed Wayne Bennett to South Sydney and later succeeded him as Head Coach for the 2022 NRL season, leading the Rabbitohs to the Preliminary Final in his first year.

PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina expressed his enthusiasm about Demetriou's appointment, stating, “Securing someone of Jason Demetriou’s calibre as the Kumuls’ Head Coach is fantastic for rugby league in PNG. His extensive NRL experience and winning mindset make him the ideal fit for our national team.”

Hondina also mentioned plans for a long-term partnership with Demetriou leading up to the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, noting that the coach is eager to work with the talented players in the PNG squad.

Andrew Hill, PNG NRL Bid Chief Executive, welcomed the appointment as a crucial step towards PNG’s goal of joining the NRL. He emphasized that Demetriou’s leadership would further enhance the pathways structure designed to develop top-tier talent for the Kumuls.

Demetriou shared his excitement about the role, saying, “The game in PNG is on the rise, and it's an incredible opportunity to work with such a passionate and talented team. I’m excited about what the future holds for rugby league in this country.”

