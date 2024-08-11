PNG Prime Minister Marape Urges MPs to Prioritize Health Amid Recent Losses

PNG Prime Minister James Marape has called on all Members of Parliament (MPs) to prioritize their health, highlighting the significant pressure and scrutiny they face from their constituents. This appeal follows the recent passing of several MPs, underscoring the necessity for public officials to be more mindful of their well-being.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape





In his statement, Marape stressed, “I urge all MPs to look after their health, given the immense pressure and scrutiny they are under 24/7 from their people.” He emphasized the crucial role of self-care in the demanding positions held by MPs and called for immediate action to prevent further losses.

The Prime Minister also extended his condolences to the families and supporters of the late MPs and reinforced the importance of health awareness among the nation’s leaders. “We have lost several MPs recently, and I call on every one of them to be more conscious of their health,” Marape added.

This statement reflects a period of introspection for the country’s leadership, as the strains of political life continue to impact those in office. Marape’s remarks serve as a reminder of the personal toll of public service and the critical need for proactive health management.

