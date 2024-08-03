PNG's Beu Shows Courage Among Top Athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics

In a thrilling display of grit and determination, Leonie Beu showcased her athletic prowess on the grand stage of Stade de France, France's largest stadium. The 25-year-old sprinter from Morobe and Oro Province represented Papua New Guinea in the 100m track event during Heat 4 of the Preliminary Round. Beu faced fierce competition, finishing behind Sao Tome and Principe’s Gorete Semedo, who clocked 11.44 seconds, and Bolivia’s Guadalupe Torrez with a time of 11.60 seconds.

PNG's Beu Shows Courage Amongst Top Athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics [ Credit: Wade Brennan]

Despite the high level of competition, Beu made a remarkable performance by recording a Personal Best time of 11.63 seconds. Her impressive showing earned her a third-place finish in the Preliminary Round, securing a spot in Round 1. Out of the 36 athletes in the Preliminary Round, only 17 advanced to the next stage, highlighting the significance of Beu's achievement.

Moving on to Round 1, Beu competed in Heat 5, which featured a formidable lineup of 72 athletes vying for a place in the Semi-Finals. Among her competitors were elite sprinters such as Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, ranked 6th in the world, and Ewa Swoboda of Poland, ranked 5th globally. The challenge was intensified by a false start from Brazilian athlete Carolina Azevedo, adding to the pressure of the race.

At the start line, Beu faced a slower reaction time of 0.252 seconds compared to her previous race’s 0.182 seconds. Despite this, she gave a commendable performance but finished 8th in Heat 5 with a time of 11.73 seconds, which did not advance her to the Semi-Finals. However, her participation and results in such a competitive environment were notable achievements in themselves.

In a post-race interview, Beu expressed her satisfaction with her performance. "I feel so good about the preliminary round," she said. "Standing at the start line for Round 1, I could feel that the race was going to be fast. Ewa Swoboda was running next to me in lane 2, and she is very fast." Beu also shared her personal motto, “Nothing secret, just hard work,” which reflects her dedication and perseverance.

The support for Beu was evident from her team and fans, who applauded her efforts and accomplishments. Team PNG conveyed their pride in Beu’s performance, celebrating her courage and tenacity on the international stage.

“Well done, Leonie! We are proud of you,” the team remarked, highlighting her significant contribution and the inspiration she provided to her supporters. Beu's participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics not only showcased her talent but also represented Papua New Guinea’s emerging presence in global athletics.

