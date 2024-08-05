PNG High Court Dismisses Opposition's Case: Supports Government

The Supreme Court of Papua New Guinea has dismissed a constitutional case filed by the Opposition, led by Douglas Tomuriesa, which sought clarification on the process for a Vote of No Confidence. This decision came after Attorney General Pila Niningi filed an urgent objection last week, questioning whether the case had sufficient grounds to proceed.

On August 1st, the Supreme Court, consisting of five judges—Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Gibuma Salika, Justice Panuel Mogish, Justice David Cannings, Justice Derek Hartshorne, and Justice Gavara Nanu—heard Niningi’s application. The application raised seven objections to the case's validity. After considering these objections, the Court reserved its decision.

Today, Monday, August 5th, the Court announced its verdict, dismissing the Opposition's case entirely and upholding Niningi’s application. Out of the seven objections raised by the Attorney General, two were upheld, while the remaining five were rejected by the majority of the bench.

As a result, the Court ordered that the proceedings be dismissed. Additionally, the applicant must pay the Attorney General’s legal costs.

This ruling means that the next possible opportunity for a Vote of No Confidence in Papua New Guinea’s government could take place during the Parliament's September session, which is scheduled to begin on September 3rd.





