In an impressive display of skill and determination, Georgia-Leigh achieved a commendable 4th place finish in her heat during the Paris 2024 Olympics swimming events. Representing Papua New Guinea, Georgia-Leigh competed fiercely in the women’s 50m freestyle but narrowly missed out on advancing to the semi-finals.

Georgia-Leigh's Strong Performance Highlights Team PNG's Debut at Paris 2024 Olympics [Photo by Team PNG in Paris]

As one of the new faces on the Team PNG roster, Georgia-Leigh's performance was a standout moment. She clocked a time of 27.61 seconds, finishing just behind her competitors. The top three finishers in her heat were Montenegro’s KULJACA with a time of 27.19 seconds, Eritrea’s RACH at 27.20 seconds, and St Vincent and the Grenadines' GREENE with a time of 27.23 seconds.

Despite not qualifying for the next round, Georgia-Leigh’s effort was a testament to her training and dedication. Her strong showing in the heat was noted and appreciated by her team and supporters back home.

Team PNG expressed their pride in Georgia-Leigh's performance, with a statement highlighting her achievement and the high hopes they have for her future in the sport. "Well done Georgia-Leigh, we are proud of you," the team remarked.

This performance marks a significant moment for Papua New Guinea's Olympic presence, showcasing the emerging talent and determination within the team as they continue their journey through the Paris 2024 Games.

