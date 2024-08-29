Papua New Guinea Foreign Affairs Secretary Elias Wohengu provided an update earlier today on the preparations for the official state visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Head of the Vatican State and the Catholic Church. This historic visit, set to take place in Port Moresby and Vanimo, is a momentous occasion for Papua New Guinea, the Catholic Church, and the broader Christian community.

PNG Prepares for Historic Visit of Pope Francis: Key events revealed

Secretary Wohengu highlighted the significant progress made in the lead-up to the visit, noting that meetings with co-agency committees, visiting Vatican teams, the National Events Secretariat, and key stakeholders over the past 12 months have been productive. With just two weeks remaining until the Pope’s arrival, preparations are well on track. He acknowledged the challenges faced in organizing an event of this magnitude but praised the dedicated efforts of Papua New Guineans across various sectors who are working tirelessly to ensure the success of the visit.

One of the key highlights of the visit is Pope Francis’ unprecedented trip to Vanimo, a first in history and a visit made at his own request. During this visit, he will join clergymen, missionaries, and Argentinian friends in Baro, West Sepik, who have been doing remarkable work in the region. The mission at Baro is home to Papua New Guinea’s first orchestra, comprising children from the province who have learned to play various musical instruments through the Catholic Church. The Pope will spend time at the mission to appreciate this unique group during his day trip to Vanimo.

Secretary Wohengu expressed special appreciation to the Australian Government and the Australian Defence Force for providing aircraft transportation for the Pope between Port Moresby and Vanimo. His Holiness will arrive in Port Moresby on Garuda Airlines from Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, September 6, and will depart on Monday, September 9, on Air Niugini to Delhi, East Timor, for his next stop. The visit has been accorded state visit status, and as such, will include a 21-gun salute, a military ceremonial guard, and other high-level protocols.

During his four-day visit, Pope Francis will conduct mass services at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby and in Vanimo. He will also have engagements with Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Members of Parliament at APEC Haus, as well as a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Hon. James Marape. Additionally, the Pope will visit Caritas Sisters School and the Don Bosco Technical Institute in Port Moresby.

An advance team from the Vatican arrived today and will be joined in the coming days by the rest of the Vatican delegation, including a substantial media contingent from over 80 organizations worldwide. This visit presents an ideal opportunity to showcase Papua New Guinea to the global audience. The National Government, in partnership with the Catholic Church, is committed to ensuring that this occasion is not only successful but also memorable for all Papua New Guineans.

