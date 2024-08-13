Former PM Peter O'Neill Criticizes PM Marape Over Sacking of Works Secretary

The Former Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has strongly condemned current Prime Minister James Marape, labeling his recent actions as "shameful" and "cowardly." O'Neill's criticism follows the sacking of David Werah, Secretary of Works, in what O'Neill describes as a desperate move by Marape to deflect blame for the ongoing controversies surrounding the Connect PNG program.

In a scathing statement, O'Neill accused Marape and his administration of gross mismanagement and misuse of public funds in the multi-billion kina Connect PNG initiative. He alleged that the program, which was meant to enhance infrastructure development across the country, has instead been marred by irregularities in contract awards, leading to poor-quality work and poor value for money.

"It seems that the Connect PNG program has been used to siphon public monies directly into the purses of relatives and close wantoks of the Prime Minister and his Minister of Works," O'Neill stated, adding that the criticism should be directed at Marape and the Minister of Works, who he claimed have failed to address concerns raised by the nation.

O'Neill also highlighted past controversies, pointing out that the Minister of Works was previously caught using public funds for personal medical treatment, while a relative of the Prime Minister has allegedly received substantial contracts through the program.

Parliamentarians have reportedly sought answers from Marape and his Minister of Works regarding the integrity of the contracts issued under the Connect PNG program. However, according to O'Neill, despite promises of audits, no satisfactory explanations have been provided.

"Instead of accepting responsibility himself or sacking or investigating his Minister of Works; James Marape has opted to lay the blame at the feet of one of his most loyal public servants, Mr. David Werah," O'Neill continued. He criticized Marape for his treatment of Werah, describing it as undignified and unjust.

"Show up and take responsibility for the mess that you have created in Connect PNG," O'Neill urged Marape, adding that it is both "un-Prime Ministerial" and "un-Christian" to scapegoat a loyal public servant for failures in leadership.

The statement concludes with a call for Marape to stop deflecting blame and to learn the true essence of leadership, which O'Neill emphasized includes taking responsibility for one's actions.

