PNG-Australia Policing Partnership Opens New Office in Mt Hagen to Boost Law Enforcement Cooperation

The PNG-Australia Policing Partnership (PNG-APP) has inaugurated a new office in Mt Hagen, aimed at enhancing law enforcement cooperation in Western Highlands Province. The opening of this facility marks a significant step in strengthening the collaboration between the two nations under the Bilateral Security Agreement signed in December 2023.

Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Dr. Joanne Loundes, emphasized that the new PNG-APP office is a testament to Australia’s ongoing commitment to Papua New Guinea’s security needs. “As PNG’s primary security partner, we understand the importance of being responsive to your security challenges and delivering priority projects and programs promptly,” Dr. Loundes stated.

Dr. Loundes further highlighted the interconnectedness of security between the two nations, noting that a more secure and prosperous PNG contributes to a safer Australia. “Investments like the opening of the PNG-APP Office here in Mt Hagen demonstrate our dedication to providing security support that aligns with PNG’s specific needs,” she added.

Through the PNG-APP, Australia continues to work closely with the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) by providing essential equipment, assets, and training to help PNG develop a world-class police force. Earlier this year, PNG-APP made significant contributions, including the donation of a prisoner truck to the Mt Hagen RPNGC and the construction of two new hauswins for community mediations.

The RPNGC has welcomed further support from PNG-APP, which includes the refurbishment of the Mt Hagen Police Station office, the construction of a new ablutions block at Kimininga Barracks, and the commencement of new police housing expected to be completed by April 2025.

Also read