 SP PNG Hunters Dominate Western Clydesdales with a 46-12 Victory

The SP PNG Hunters secured a commanding 46-12 victory over the Western Clydesdales at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. The match, held under fine weather, drew a crowd of over 7,000 enthusiastic fans. The win propels the Hunters into the final playoffs of the Hostplus Cup, showcasing their dominance on the field.

The Hunters displayed exceptional teamwork and strategy, scoring eight tries throughout the match. Joshua Lau opened the scoring with a try in the 15th minute, followed by another in the 27th. Elijah Roltinga and Benji Kot added to the tally just before halftime, with Roltinga crossing the line in the 39th minute and Kot in the 40th, giving the Hunters a strong lead going into the break.

The momentum continued in the second half, with Brandon Nima scoring just four minutes in. Judah Rimbu and Roltinga further extended the lead with tries in the 54th and 62nd minutes, respectively. Whallan Tau-Loi sealed the Hunters' victory with a try in the 71st minute, capping off an impressive performance by the home team.

Jamie Mavoko was instrumental in converting the Hunters' tries, successfully making 7 out of 8 conversions. His accurate kicking added crucial points to the scoreboard at key moments, helping maintain the Hunters' dominance throughout the match. Mavoko’s conversions came in the 17th, 29th, 40th, 46th, 55th, 64th, and 73rd minutes.

The Western Clydesdales struggled to keep up with the Hunters' relentless attack but managed to score two tries during the match. Drew Timms put the Clydesdales on the board early with a try in the 5th minute, while Emry Pere added a second try in the 75th minute. Corey Fenning successfully converted both tries, but it wasn’t enough to challenge the Hunters’ lead.

This victory marks an important milestone for the SP PNG Hunters as they now advance to the final playoffs. The team’s performance in this match has undoubtedly boosted their confidence and solidified their standing in the Hostplus Cup. Fans are eagerly anticipating the Hunters’ next challenge as they continue their quest for the title.

