Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has lauded Togoba Kofi Limited (TKL) for the launch of its new coffee products. The company's instant coffee, branded ‘Nambawan Shot,’ and its ground coffee, ‘Nebilyer,’ are now available in major retail stores, including Stop N Shop and RH Hypermarket.

PNG PM Marape Hails Togoba Kofi Limited's Coffee Launch and International Expansion [Photo by PM's Media]

The launch marks a significant milestone for TKL, which has expanded its operations internationally with new offices in Australia and Singapore. The company received an export license from the Coffee Industry Corporation in April, enabling it to tap into overseas markets.

Prime Minister Marape emphasized the Marape-Rosso Government’s commitment to downstream processing and praised TKL’s rapid development in the coffee sector since its founding in 2022. Marape commended the company for its progress in coffee cultivation and manufacturing and recognized the efforts of TKL’s owner, Fredrick Koldop, and his team.

The official launch event, held at Stanley Hotel & Suites, featured notable attendees including Minister for Coffee Hon. William Bando, Minister for Commerce & Industry Hon. Win Bakri Daki, and Minister for Energy Hon. Thomas Opa. Minister Bando delivered the Prime Minister’s address, as Marape was occupied with prior engagements earlier in the day.

Minister Bando acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry and praised TKL for its resilience and employment of 150 people, describing the company’s success as a model of economic achievement.

Founded in August 2022 by Fredrick Koldop from Western Highlands Province, TKL operates the Kilima coffee plantation in Nebilyer Valley and collaborates with various coffee estates and smallholder farmers. The company’s roasting plant in Mt Hagen supplies coffee to hotels, supermarkets, and coffee shops in Mt Hagen and Port Moresby. TKL is also involved in coffee education, seed distribution, and plantation rehabilitation, alongside investments in road infrastructure to enhance market access for local farmers.





Also read